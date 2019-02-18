Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Traffic to be diverted on N2 between Jeffreys Bay and Port Elizabeth

SANRAL has notified notify road users of traffic diversion on the N2 to the newly constructed interchange ramps just before the Bay West Mall in Port Elizabeth.

The diversion will channel the traffic past the new bridge construction. The N2 westbound traffic will be diverted to the interchange ramps from Monday 18 February 2019.

Similarly, the N2 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the interchange ramps from Wednesday, 27 February 2019.

“The traffic is being diverted because of the construction of a new bridge and a highway rest and service facility, which is a project of private developers.

“Motorists are requested to adhere to the temporary road signs and instructions of the flagmen and to use caution when making use of the road,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager.

The diversion will be in place until the completion of the bridge.

