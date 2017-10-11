Traffic services restored at Hdorp and Hankey

It’s all systems go again at Kouga’s two Traffic units in Humansdorp and Hankey after a nationwide technical problem hampered licensing and registration services.

The problem resulted from the new Live Enrolment Unit (LEU) system and affected municipalities and testing centres across the country.

The service provider for the Department of Transport has since fixed the problem and the service is once again up and running. “The office is, however, having to deal with a high volume of registrations this week due to last week’s downtime,” said Kouga acting Mayor Brenton Williams. “We apologise for the inconvenience and humbly ask residents to bear with us while we catch up with the backlog.”

