Breaking News
Moments – By Elmien Roelofse
Traffic services restored at Hdorp and Hankey
Tourist rescued from Jeffreys Bay beach
Local surfers win gold at Billabong SA Junior Surf Champs
Avoid becoming a hijack victim
‘New’ King’s College set to welcome learners
Phenomenal surf as Semi-finalists decided at Billabong SA Junior Champs
Kouga to dig a second channel at the Seekoei River mouth
Swim for Rivers athletes to take on Eastern Cape rivers
Another day of great waves at Billabong SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Traffic services restored at Hdorp and Hankey

It’s all systems go again at Kouga’s two Traffic units in Humansdorp and Hankey after a nationwide technical problem hampered licensing and registration services.

The problem resulted from the new Live Enrolment Unit (LEU) system and affected municipalities and testing centres across the country.

The service provider for the Department of Transport has since fixed the problem and the service is once again up and running.

“The office is, however, having to deal with a high volume of registrations this week due to last week’s downtime,” said Kouga acting Mayor Brenton Williams.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and humbly ask residents to bear with us while we catch up with the backlog.”

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive