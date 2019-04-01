Traffic Department closed over long weekends

The Kouga Traffic Department’s offices at both Humansdorp and Hankey will be closed over the long weekends in April and June.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the Traffic offices were usually open on Saturdays so as to accommodate the high demand for licensing services.

“There are, however, three long weekends coming up and the offices will be closed for their duration, including the Saturdays,” he said.

The relevant dates are Easter Saturday, April 20, Freedom Day, April 27, and June 15, ahead of Youth Day.

He further encouraged people to make use of the telephone booking system to avoid ha-ving to wait in long queues to make learner’s and driver’s licence appointments.

“Your telephonic booking does not secure a testing date. It secures a slot for you to visit the Traffic Department to make a date for the relevant tests,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, testing dates cannot be booked telephonically, as you have to complete an eye test and your fingerprints have to cbe aptured on the Live Enrolment Unit. Only then can a testing date be confirmed through the eNatis system.”

He reminded residents that learner’s licence tests and vehicle licence renewals can also be done at the Hankey satellite station at the municipal offices in the town.

To reserve a testing date at the Traffic Department, contact 042 200 2200 and follow the automated voice prompts.

