Tourist rescued from Jeffreys Bay beach

A horse ride on the Kabeljous beach ended with an Australian tourist being rescued after she fell from her horse yesterday morning.

A local horse riding school raised the alarm after the 67 year old tourist fell and injured herself.

The NSRI responded and when they arrived on the beach, they discovered that the woman was suffered from concussion and a nose fracture.

“Our NSRI medics stabilised the patient on the beach and she was secured to a stretcher with spinal immobilisation as a precautionary measure,” said Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander.

“We transported the woman off the beach on the sea rescue 4×4 vehicle to the car park where paramedics took over and the patient was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition by Private Care ambulance,” added Van Rensburg.

