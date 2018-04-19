Tourist goes missing in Sedgefield

A 21 year old female has disappeared in Sedgefield after going walking on the beach early yesterday evening.

Marie Ostbo from Norway, (who studies in France and is on a tour of South Africa) arrived in Sedgefield with a group of young International student tourists on Wednesday, 18th April.

At around 18h00 some of the group went for a walk on the beach and then returned at around 19h00.

Marie was last seen at around 19h00 on the beach, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, about 100 meters from the backpackers where they are staying but after friends had noticed that she had not come inside with the rest of the group, they went to look for her but they were unable to find her.

NSRI Wilderness, Community Police, the SA Police Services and a Police K-9 Search and Rescue Unit have not been able to find Marie despite an extensive search and all possibilities are being explored.

A search is continuing.

Anyone who may have seen Marie or noticed anything that may assist Police in this incident, is urged to contact the Sedgefield Police on 044-3431321.

