Top rugby schools to play during Humansdorp Lentefees

The inaugural Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees is set to attract top rugby schools and will entertain the entire community with sport, agricultural and cultural activities for all ages.

The Lentefees will host the First Choice 7’s rugby elite tournament at the Nico Malan High School.

Some of South Africa’s top high schools such as Paarl Boys High, Monument High School (Krugersdorp), Grey College (PE) and Outeniqua High School (George) are part of the 16 high schools that have already confirmed their participation in the Sevens tournament.

The SA Sevens Academy have also confirmed that they will be attending the event.

“In true Sevens spirit the Lentefees will be centered around a cartoon theme,” said Kerry Bell-Cross from Nico Malan High School.

“The festival, which is scheduled for 31 August to 1 September 2018, is highly dependent on stallholders, local businesses and sponsors to be successful and to develop into an annual event.

Apart from the 7’s rugby mentioned above, the festival will see an array of activities happening on the premises; the festival will have a variety of local food and bespoke market stalls, as well as a business, vehicle and large agricultural exhibition.

Vehicle exhibitors such as Williams Hunt Delta, Dirk Ellis Volkswagen and Nissan Eastern Cape have already reserved their expo space,” added Bell-Cross.

Bok van Blerk and Centerstage comedian, Gino Fabbri, will make up entertainment headlines, whilst local artists, including the Kouga Community Choir, will fill in the daytime slots.

Algoa FM will be broadcasting from their “Hit Mobile” on both days.

Additional activities such as a kiddies zone, Arkfit CrossFit challenge and a colour run are being planned, so bring the whole family for a fun filled event.

Kouga Municipality has given full support for the festival.

‘I am that this festival will be a great opportunity for local businesses to take hands, network and most importantly attract people outside our community to the Humansdorp area, especially during the quieter months of the year,” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Stall applications close on the 13th of July 2018.

For more information, please visit the event page on Facebook or click on the image below.

