Top rugby schools attending Lentefees 7’s in Humansdorp

Nico Malan High School will be hosting the inaugural First Choice 7’s Elite Rugby Tournament which forms part of the Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees.
The tournament will take place on Nico Malan High School’s sports grounds from Friday 31 August – Saturday 1 September 2018.
Local Kouga primary schools will be taking to the field on Friday, whilst a total of 12 high schools will be competing for the title.
Participating High Schools are:
- Paarl Boys High
- Monument High School
- Outeniqua High School
- Nico Malan High School
- Hoër Landbouskool Marlow
- Graeme College
- Humansdorp Secondary School
- Grey High PE
- Framesby High School
- Brandwag
- Daniel Pienaar High School
- Despatch High School
The SA 7’s Academy manager, Marius Schoeman, has confirmed that some of the Blitzbokke will be attending the tournament.
Keep up to date with scores on the official Twitter account @elite7srugby and follow the official @KougaHumansdorpLentefees Facebook and Instagram pages for all festival related news.