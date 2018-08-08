Top rugby schools attending Lentefees 7’s in Humansdorp

Nico Malan High School will be hosting the inaugural First Choice 7’s Elite Rugby Tournament which forms part of the Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees.

The tournament will take place on Nico Malan High School’s sports grounds from Friday 31 August – Saturday 1 September 2018.

Local Kouga primary schools will be taking to the field on Friday, whilst a total of 12 high schools will be competing for the title.

Participating High Schools are: