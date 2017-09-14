Top line up for Cape Recife Music Festival

An all-star line-up has been announced for the inaugural Cape Recife Music Festival, taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay on the 23rd of September.

The festival, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, forms part of the annual gathering of South Africa’s single-fin longboard surfers at the Cobbles Classic, now in its fifth year.

Top artists including Matthew Mole, Desmond and the Tutu’s, Farryl Purkiss, Charlie Finch, Too Many Chiefs, ZA’frotronixx and The Brothers will be performing live at the festival, taking place within the pristine Cape Recife Nature Reserve.

“The Cape Recife Music Festival has been introduced as part of the natural growth of the Cobbles Classic, and promises to be a fun filled day out for the whole family,” said event organiser, Danie Brink.

“The festival is designed as a family-friendly experience, catering for everyone. We have live music, food trucks, craft stalls and a kids’ play zone for children between the ages of two and 12,” said Brink.

Brink said festival goers could look forward to a wide variety of gourmet food from the various food trucks, which have gained popularity in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past few years.

Brink said the idea for the festival had grown out of the success of the Cobbles Classic, which celebrated 60’s style single fin longboard surfing, and the laid-back logging lifestyle that went with it.

“The Classic has been hosted at Cobbles Point since 2013 and has been growing every year, and through the festival we are able to make the event more inclusive and accessible to everyone,” he said.

Brink said festival goers were encouraged to bring their sunscreen, sunglasses and caps as well as picnic blankets to sit on in front of the main stage. He said no food or drink would be allowed to be brought into the festival grounds.

“There will be plenty of food and beverages available, as well as ablution facilities,” he said.

Tickets are available through quicket.co.za for just R125 per ticket, with children under 12 tickets available at just R30.

