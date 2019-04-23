Top-class action at Mayor’s Cup Volleyball

The first-ever Kouga Mayor’s Cup Beach Volleyball Tournament took place in near perfect weather conditions at the Jeffreys Bay main beachfront last weekend.

Organised by the Kouga Volleyball Union (KVU) on behalf of Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks, the tourney drew a strong field of participants, with 21 teams competing in three categories – an Open, Masters and Corporate sections.

Top honours in the Open section, which was hotly contested by 12 two-player teams, went to Team Sets on the Beach, while Team GSM Trading put in a strong show to be placed first in both the Masters and Corporate sections.

The Mayor congratulated the teams on their victory and thanked KVU for organising an excellent event.

“The feedback has been very positive and we look forward to making beach volleyball an annual fixture in the Mayor’s Cup line-up,” he said.

Trevor Watkins of the KVU said the Mayor’s Cup was a great initiative to improve the standard of sport in the Kouga region and to encourage participation among local youth.

“By exposing our local players to strong teams from other areas, we improve their attitude and skills, and give them an opportunity to test themselves against the best.

“This tournament further raises the profile of Kouga sport in the province, where we have a good reputation for running worthwhile events,” he said.

“Many players said they were looking forward to next year’s tournament and would definitely make an effort to participate.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

