Top Bands Confirmed For Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – The four headline acts confirmed for the Vibe In The Park free music sessions at the JBay Winterfest 2019 are Desmond And The Tutus, Jeremy Loops, Easy Freak and Matthew Mole.

Other acts include World Of Birds, The Steezies along with a host of local bands.

Desmond and the Tutus is one of South Africa’ favourite bands, and they always have an electric live performance. As one of the headliners, this band had the crowd enjoying their performance last year, and will be strutting their stuff during the Vibe In The Park sessions this year.

Lead singer Shane Durrant loves what he does, and it is always a tight and exhilarating performance when he gets going. The band has been around since 2005 and has grown more and more popular over the last 14 years.

Apart from his popular songs getting massive airplay, and the fact that he surfs, the one-man modern folk band that is Jeremy Loops is also often in the media for his approach to being environmentally conscious and looking after the planet.

His most recent album, ‘Critical as Water’ deals with the environment and the water crisis that faces many. A larger than life character, his single, Waves, shows the singer showing some nice style on a few clean waves up north.

Award-winning singer Matthew Mole is another very popular artist that will be performing at the music sessions, and he too has a huge following in the country.

Combining folk music with electronic, his unique sounds captivate his audience wherever he performs and he has a number of rousing songs in his catalogue.

He’s also a secret bowls fan, so maybe he’ll go along to the JBay Winterfest Bowls Tournament, happening at the JBay Bowling Club on 4-7 July.

The live music will take place between two and eight o’clock at the Supertubes Park, so that everyone can gather in the late afternoon and enjoy the vibes.

Both The Steezies and World Of Birds performed last year at the Corona Open JBay, with World Of Birds playing an impressive gig, and with frontman Nic Preen particularly striking.

Hailing from Cape Town and the surfing Preen family, this band has dedicated fans and followers and their performances are always packed.

World Of Birds © Kody McGregor

Easy Freak is a Durban band that has been blowing up this year and will be a welcome addition to the sunset sessions.

The performances forms part of the JBay Winterfest, which runs from 6 – 22 July. The anchor event of the festival is the Corona Open JBay Championship Tour surfing event for both men and women.

The 2019 JBay Winterfest is going to be a hive of activity, with something for everyone.

There will be public shuttles from the event site into town, there will be signings with the best surfers in the world, free music sessions in the evenings, and the entire event site is a plastic-free zone.

The JBay Winterfest is sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Howler – cashless event solutions.

More information on the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

