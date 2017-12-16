Top 10 Google searches of 2017

2017 was the year we asked “how…?” How do wildfires start? How to calm a dog during a storm? How to make a protest sign?

Many of our trending questions centered around the tragedies and disasters that touched every corner of the world. Hurricanes devastated the Caribbean, Houston and Florida.

An earthquake struck Mexico City. Famine struck Somalia, and Rohingya refugees fled for safety.

In these moments and others, our collective humanity shined as we asked “how to help” more than ever before.

We also searched for ways to serve our communities. People asked Google how to become police officers, paramedics, firefighters, social workers, activists, and other kinds of civil servants.

The top 10 global searches for 2017:

Hurricane Irma iPhone 8 iPhone X Matt Lauer Meghan Markle 13 Reasons Why Tom Petty Fidget Spinners Chester Bennington India National Cricket Team

Top trending South African searches

Dumi Masilela Zimbabwe Cyclone Dineo Joe Mafela Karabo Mokoena Joost van der Westhuizen Black Friday Mayweather vs McGregor fight Fast & Furious 8 Hurricane Irma

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

