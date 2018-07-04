Title deeds to be eventually handed out in Kouga

Title deeds to be eventually handed out in Kouga

The DA led Kouga Municipality will be handing out more than 1 600 title deeds over the next six months.

Mayor Horatio Hendricks said that, in addition to the 202 title deeds that were delivered to Thornhill in March by his predecessor, Elza van Lingen, a further 1688 title deeds had been found “lying around”.

“These title deeds are for RDP houses across the region and date back as far as 2001.

“We need to correct this as a matter of urgency if we are serious about empowering communities and creating ownership in the economy,” he said.

“Residents have been denied ownership of their homes by the ANC in Kouga for well over a decade and that will come to an end,” added Hendricks.

