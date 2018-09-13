Title deeds bring joy and relief to Patensie residents

“MY heart is so full of joy, it feels as if it could burst.”

That was the sentiment of 77-year-old Mieta Cornelius from Ramaphosa Village at Patensie when Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks went to deliver her title deed to her at her home on Tuesday (4 September).

The septuagenarian was one of 196 residents from Patensie who received the title deeds to their houses this week.

Sixty-eight-year-old Dinah van Rooyen was equally elated when the Mayor and his team knocked on her door to give her the document that confirms her ownership of the property.

“It feels as if I’m dreaming. The timing could not be better. Just recently, when my grandson turned 11, I promised him that this house would be his one day when I am no longer here.

“Now that I have the title deed to prove that I own the house, I can make sure that happens,” she said.

The hand-over at Patensie brings the number of title deeds that have been issued to their rightful owners this year by Mayor Hendricks and his predecessor, the late Elza van Lingen, to almost 1 300.

“Giving people ownership of their properties is an effective means of empowering them and allowing them access to the economy,” said Hendricks.

While the Mayor explained to the beneficiaries that they could now use their title deeds to obtain a loan to start a small business or to study, he also cautioned them to be careful when going that route.

“You will have to pay back the loan, usually in monthly instalments. If you fail to do so, you could lose your house. We do not want this to happen to any of you, especially as you have had to wait so long for your title deeds.”

He said that the title deed programme would now move to Hankey and Jeffreys Bay.

