We all struggle with keeping our fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. Generally, these two have a very short life span.

Things are made worse in high temperatures. Also, even if you refrigerate them, they may still lose their freshness.

Below, we discuss the few things that you can do to keep your fruits and veggies fresh.

Tips To Keep Your Fruits and Veggies Fresh for Longer

For that reason, we have come up with this guide.

Salads, Greens, and Fresh Herbs

To keep the above fresh, make sure you store them in a plastic bag with a little air in it. Better yet, you can store them in a paper towel in the fridge.

Avocados

For avocados, simply squirt a little lemon juice. This will keep it from turning brown quickly. Also, if you want to ripen your avocado quickly, place it in a brown paper bag overnight. When you wake up, it will be ripe!

Separate Specific Fruits and Veggies

Ethylene is a gas that is produced by some fruits and veggies while they ripen. However, there are some fruits and veggies that are sensitive to this gas. Any exposure to this gas will cause them to spoil very quickly.

Potatoes, Onions, and Tomatoes

The vegetables mentioned above should never be stored in the fridge. Instead, they should be stored in a cool, dry place. This way, they stay fresh for longer.

Avoid Washing until You’re Ready to Eat Them

Some fruits and veggies are sensitive to moisture. In fact, wetness will encourage moulds to grow. For this reason, keep them dry and only wash when ready for consumption.

Pineapples

To keep pineapples fresh for longer, simply cut the leaves off the top and then turn them upside down. This will help to re-distribute sugars that sink to the bottom during shelving.

