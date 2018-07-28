Time is not right for nuclear power says Ramaphosa

Time is not right for nuclear power says Ramaphosa

Time is not right for nuclear power says Ramaphosa

South Africa cannot afford nuclear power at the moment and this message has been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, in the country for the 2018 Brics Summit in Johannesburg, held talks with Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the meeting. Nuclear energy was one of the topics the two leaders discussed, said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

One of the civil groups that lobbied against the country’s nuclear build programme has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision not to pursue the project under the current economic climate.

Earthlife Africa Director, Makoma Lekalakala, said the organisation was pleased with Ramaphosa’s position, as it showed that he had noted the last year’s court ruling against the construction of new nuclear reactors as part the country’s energy mix.

“We are pleased with Ramaphosa’s decision to do what is best for the country,” said Lekalakala.

Thyspunt was the preferred site for the construction of a nuclear power station but there was strong opposition from local residents and community organisations in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

