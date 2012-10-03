Thyspunt to feature in television documentary

SABC 2 will broadcast a documentary this coming Sunday about the nuclear power plant Eskom plans to build at Thyspunt near St Francis Bay.

The documentary will feature on the current affairs programme Fokus and will be aired at 18h00 on Sunday 19 March.

The proposed construction of a nuclear power plant at Thyspunt has been mired in controversy since the late 1990’s and many residents claim that the latest Impact Studies prove there are fatal flaws.

These flaws, which include a detrimental impact on both the Chokka fishing and the Tourism industries as well as negatively impacting on the infrastructure of the Kouga Municipality are among the concerns raised by residents.

There is also concern about the impact a mass influx of job seekers into the region will have, which could lead to a rise in crime and social ills, such as in increase of drug usage and prostitution.

There are those that believe Thyspunt will cause an economic boom in the Kouga Municipality with the accommodation and retail industries set to benefit.

Eskom is still awaiting the Record of Decision (ROD) from the Department of Environmental Affairs, with the ROD now being expected to be released in May.