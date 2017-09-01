Three killed in N2 car accident

Three people have been killed in a head on collision on the N2 between Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp.

The accident happened earlier on Thursday afternoon and traffic officials were at the scene. Only one lane was open to traffic.

Provincial traffic deputy director Charles Bramwell said a large tanker was travelling in the direction of Cape Town, when it collided with a double cab light delivery vehicle headed towards Port Elizabeth.

Bramwell said it appeared that the driver of the LDV lost control and that it drove straight into the tanker.

The three occupants of the LDV – a man and two women – were killed instantly.

Bramwell said the driver of the tanker was shaken but did not sustain any injuries.

Source: Algoa FM

