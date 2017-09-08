Three Hurricanes building in the Atlantic Ocean

There was no shortage of storms brewing across the Atlantic basin in September 2017.

On September 6, hurricanes Katia, Irma, and Jose lined up across the basin. The trio is visible in this image, captured that day by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) via satellite.

The image is a mosaic, assembled from images acquired throughout the day during several orbits of the satellite.

On September 6, Katia had strengthened over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and was upgraded from tropical storm to hurricane status.

The eye of Irma, a raging category 5 storm, passed north of Puerto Rico but still delivered strong winds and rain to the Caribbean islands.

Meanwhile, Jose spun in the central Atlantic Ocean, and was also upgraded that day from a tropical storm to hurricane.

The bright strips are reflected sunlight, or “glint,” which show up over ocean areas in the middle of each orbit.

Hurricane Irma has left at least 10 people dead, including four on St. Martin, four in the US Virgin Islands, one on Anguilla, and one on Barbuda, officials said.

The latter is barely habitable, with nearly all its buildings damaged.

Hurricane Jose became the third major hurricane of the Atlantic basin season on Thursday, with winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 3 storm is about 625 miles east-southeast of Antigua.

