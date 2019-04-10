Thousands to benefit from Kouga sewer projects

Kouga Municipality is systematically addressing the backlog in bulk sewer capacity, which has been hampering housing developments in the area.

“The Kruisfontein Waste Water Treatment Works at Humansdorp has been upgraded at a cost of R85-million and will enable the construction of a further 2 109 RDP houses in the area.

It is estimated that at least 5 892 households will benefit from the upgrade,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

He said the multi-year upgrade of the Sea Vista Waste Water Treatment Works, at a total cost of R53-million, was also underway and would put in place the bulk capacity needed for RDP houses in this area. At least 2 000 households will benefit from the project.

The Mayor also touched on the tragic drowning of a young boy at the KwaNomzamo Waste Water Treatment Works at Humansdorp recently.

“The KwaNomzamo plant, in particular, has been regularly targeted by vandals, with the fence around the facility simply being broken every time it is repaired,” he said.

“The municipality has thus far been unable to secure funding for a full upgrade of the plant through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), but there is a good chance that we will receive additional MIG funding in the current financial year, thanks to those municipalities who have been unable to spend their grants on time.

“Should we secure this extra allocation, we will be able to start upgrading the KwaNomzamo plant.”

