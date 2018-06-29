Thousands of complaints resolved by Kouga Call Center

Almost 10 000 service requests and faults were reported through Kouga Municipality’s service delivery complaint centre and the Link app in the first five months of 2018.

A total of 9846 faults were logged, of which 9529 were resolved by the end of May.

Most service requests were for the emptying of sewer tanks, with 3364 being reported as full during this time.

Sewage blockages and burst water pipes made up the bulk of the complaints. A total of 892 blockages were reported and resolved while 864 burst water pipes were reported and 863 repaired.

The centre can be contacted at 042 200 2200 from 7:30am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Outside these hours faults can be reported at the all-hours emergency numbers 042 291 0250 or 042 200 8330.

The Link app can be downloaded at https://download.linkapp.co.za/#dl

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

