Thieves caught with stolen goods in Jeffreys Bay

While driving to work yesterday morning, the top cop in Jeffreys Bay arrested a man with copper cables, while Kouga Municipality Law Enforcement recovered electrical cables during a patrol in an informal settlement in the town.

On Tuesday, 16 October 2018 around 7 am, the station commander of the Jeffreys Bay Police, Lieutenant Colonel Makhoasa Kiviet, spotted a private security company vehicle stopping next to a man in Koraal Street.

The man was carrying copper cables valued at over R 35 000, and upon questioning him, he could not give a satisfactory account about the goods in his possession.

The 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

In a separate incident in the informal settlement known as “Ten Rand” in Jeffreys Bay, Kouga Municipality Law Enforcement officials spotted a man carrying electrical cables.

Upon approaching the man, he dropped the cables on the ground and ran.

The Law Enforcement officers gave chase however he managed to evade arrest.

The recovered cables are worth around R 5 000.

