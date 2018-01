These are the people who stole the NSRI rescue buoy

Do you know these people who have been seen taking the NSRI pink rescue buoy, and the signpost as well, from Point in Jeffreys Bay?

“The NSRI pink rescue buoy and signboard at Point in Jeffreys Bay have been removed by pranksters.

These buoys have been funded by donors and are there to save lives,” said the NSRI on their facebook page

Do the right thing guys – give them back.

