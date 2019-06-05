Theo Erlangsen Wins IXS Downhill Cup in Germany

Two times South African Downhill Mountain Biking Champion Theo Erlangsen went straight into a win at the IXS Downhill Cup in Winterberg, Germany on the weekend.

Erlangsen from Cape Town and Slovakian Spela Horvat from the BeFly World Team were the riders that coped with the dry course conditions the best and ended up on top of the podium in the elite men’s and women’s races respectively.

Theo came in with a time of 1:36.646, while second placed Tristan Botteram from Holland came in at 1:36.703. The win, Erlangsen’s first ever inernational victory, puts his European campaign off to a very good start.

The Downhill Cup venue was packed, and everywhere there were scenes of exciting competition. The weather was warm, and several thousand spectators provided a breathtaking atmosphere.

Erlangsen put his head down and emerged victorious, after putting in the hard yards training in South Africa. “My European trip is off to a cracking start,” said a very happy Erlangsen after the win was announced. “So, a big thank you to all the people who made it possible. It felt so good to be racing European tracks again.”

