Yes, you can make a lot of money from being a magician. In fact, many performers make a living out of it. This is because magic is a rare form of art that many are thrilled by. In this article, we list the world’s highest-paid magicians of 2018.

David Copperfield

Copperfield has earned $61 million this year, making him the richest magician of 2018. He has played 670 shows at the MGM Grand.

The magician also gets money from Musha Cays. This is his enclave of eleven Bahamian islands. Here, guests pay a lot of money (6 figures) to stay and see the magician live.

Believe it or not, there is a lot more to do in Las Vegas besides real sports betting and playing real money casino games.

Penn & Teller

This odd couple has earned a massive $30 million, coming in second this year. Penn & Teller work 5 nights a week in Las Vegas.

However, they managed to squeeze in a trip across the pond for a tour in the U.K. this year. Also, the couple’s popular magic competition show, Fool Us, has been renewed for a 6th season by The CW.

Criss Angel

Angel comes in 3rd, having earned a whopping $16 million in 2008. The Mindfreak star has a Las Vegas residency with Cirque du Soleil.

In fact, this is where he takes most of his income from. However, this year he managed to increase his earnings by touring.

Recently, the much-loved magician ended his 10-year contract with Cirque at the end of October. On another note, Mindfreak is to be revived in December at Planet Hollywood.

David Blaine

Blaine has made an amazing $13.5 million this year alone. This year, he managed to double his income from this North American tour, which sold out.

The endurance artist performed his most gruelling stunts on the tour. To note, was his regurgitating live frog’s stunt. Also, he performed his holding breath underwater stunt.

You might even think he made some of the money from the best online casino sites. Furthermore, the star collects income from performing for clients like Peter Thiel.

Thiel hired him to perform at his wedding in Vienna last year. Also, he gets hired by blue-chip companies like Intel and Salesforce.

The Illusionists

The Illusionists features rotating casts of magicians. The touring magic production earned a total of $12 million this year. They performed over 350 shows worldwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

