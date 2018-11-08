The Travel Collective launches in St Francis Bay

The Travel Collective is a smart and efficient travel company formed recently and based in St Francis Bay.

The company’s goal is to be fresh-thinking and unconventional in their approach to travel, and will be catering for travel needs and experiences.

“There are so many fun and unusual ways for you to spend your valuable travel time, and we believe that when it comes to travel, anything goes,” says co-founder Craig Jarvis.

“For those of you who like stick and ball games, we offer golfing holidays all over the world. You can go to the origin of the sport in Scotland, or to any of the greatest golf courses in the world, making a few important ticks on your personal bucket list.

For all of you open-water swimmers, something new and exciting we’re offering is an open-water swimming trip to Greece and Croatia.

We offer island-to-island open water swim packages, with stunning scenery and world class hotels along the way.

You’ll get to swim across beautiful azure bodies of water, get pampered on your arrival at each stop, and have an experience like none other.

For the runners out there, we are going to cater for you as well. We have running adventures like the Boston Marathon, the Mauritius Dodo Trail Run, the Berlin Marathon, the London Marathon and more.

For retail therapy, we offer Shopping Frenzy trips to Dubai, where you can shop in the malls of Dubai till you drop or until you’re broke, whichever comes first, while the rest of the family go snowboarding inside the same mall.

For those of you who are laid-back and want to simply chill, we are offering boat cruises along our coastline and to neighbouring islands, which are luxurious yet reasonable, and a fine way for you to slow down and unwind.

For the rockers, how about trip to see your favourite band?

We are based on our screens and devices, contactable any where and at anytime through all manner of communication including, unbelievably, the telephone call.

Our company is based in the ether, and our files are stored in the cloud. If you need to come see us, we are based in St Francis Bay.

Contact me for any queries, or even just to shoot the breeze about foreign destinations and holiday ideas,” said Jarvis who can be contacted on craig@thetravelcollective.co.za or 082 376 4443 .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

