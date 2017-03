The Jeffreys Bay CBD was brought to a standstill this week as striking workers from the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) took to the streets and trashed the town.

Police became involved as the workers vandalized the Kouga Municipal buildings, breaking open security gates and windows, as well as throwing sewage onto buildings.

Here is some of the mayhem. Pictures by Robbie Irlam, Chris de Vos and Monique Basson.