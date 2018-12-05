The Jeffreys Bay December Holiday Programme

There are lots of things to do in Jeffreys Bay during December and January.

From top class music to world class events like the Marina Mile, there will be something for everyone this holiday season in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay.

December 14: DJ Zee

DJ Zee will entertain party-goers at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Friday, December 14. Tickets cost R30 per person and are available at Quicknet. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 14 – January 5: Archery

There will be Soul Point Archery at the Jeffreys Bay Main Beach from December 14 to January 5. Contact Quintin Kruger at 079 891 6594 or send an email to soulpointarchery@gmail.com.

December 14, 17 & 21: Holiday Camp

The Seals Tennis Academy will present a holiday camp in Cape St Francis from 09:00 to 11:00 on December 14, 17 and 21. Bring a picnic basket. The cost is R100 per person per day. Contact Deandré at 076 743 5042.

December 15: Opening of the Season

The official Opening of the Season will take place at the Amphitheatre at the main beach in Jeffreys Bay from 14:00 on December 15. Local and professional artists, dancers and Djs will entertain the crowd.

December 15: Jay

Jay will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Saturday, December 15. Tickets cost R80 per person and are available at Quicknet. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 15: Reggae Festival

A Reggae Music Festival with Jon “Yawn” Allen and The Band will take place at St Francis Brewing Co. in St Francis Bay from 08:30 on Saturday, December 15. Tickets at a cost of R100 per person, are available at www.quicknet.co.za.

December 15: Car Show

Car enthusiasts can look forward to the Pitch Summer ar Show – Shine and Spin Off at the Humansdorp Sport Ground (old tennis court) on Saturday, December 15. Contact Angelo Nicholls at 073 682 5212.

December 15: Soccer Tournament

The Lukhanyo Memorial Soccer Tournament will take to the field at Thornhill Sports Field from December 15 to 17. Contact Madodana Kota at 083 565 1681.

December 16: Jo Black

Jo Black will take to the stage at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Sunday, December 16. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available at Quicknet. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 16: Helicopter Rides

Helicopter rides will take place in Jeffreys Bay from December 16 to January 5. Contact Myburgh Theroon at 083 271 8898 or send an email to doornpoort@vodamail.co.za.

December 16, 23 January 2: Beach Yoga

Enjoy SilentSoul Beach Youa at Shore Road in St Francis Bay on December 16, at Seal Point Boulevard (main beach) on December 23 and at Shore Road in St Francis Bay on January 2. Contact Jacques van der Walt at 079 365 6890.

December 17: MTB Race & Trail Run

The Zuurbron MTB Race & Trail Run will take place at Zuurbron on December 17. The mountain bike-leg of the event consists of a 50km, 20km en 10km race, while trail runners have the option of 10km and 5km. Enter at www.blinck.co.za.

December 17: Par 3 Amazing Race

The Par 3 Amazing Race, organised by the Kromme Enviro-Trust, is set to take over St Francis Links at 08:00 on December 17. The race consists of golf with a challenge. Contact the St Francis Links Pro Shop at 042 200 4500.

December 17: St Francis Sport Summer Series

The 12th annual St Francis Sport Summer Series, hosted by St Francis Sport, is set to take place from December 17 to December 31 – sporting a variety of sporting events. For information, contact Eric or Esti at 082 394 7363 or 073 825 0835. Alternatively, send an email to info@stfrancissport.co.za.

December 17: Joe F

Joe F will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Monday, December 17. Tickets cost R50 per person and are available at Quicknet. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 18: Locnville

Locnville will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Tuesday, December 18. Tickets cost R80 per person and are available at Quicknet. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 18: Food & Wine Festival

The annual Food and Wine Festival for a Cause (in aid of Kouga Hospice) is set to take place at St Francis Links from 14:00 to 20:00 on Tuesday, December 18. There will be over 20 wine estates. The entry fee is R150 per person and includes a tasting glass. Contact 042 200 4500 or info@stfrancislinks.com.

December 19: Sketchy

Sketchy will entertain music-lovers at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Wednesday, December 19. Tickets cost R60 per person and are available at Quicknet. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 19: Christmas Market

The Oyster Bay Christmas Market will take place at the old parking area off Brander Street in Oyster Bay on Wednesday, December 19. Contact Fanie Groenewaldt at 082 850 3972.

December 19: Matthew Mole

Matthew Mole will take to the stage at St Francis Brewing Co. in St Francis Bay at 21:00 on Wednesday, December 19. Tickets at a cost of R170 per person, are available at www.quicknet.co.za.

December 20 to 21: Beach Festival

The Agrifriend Case Beach Festival will take place on the corner of St Francis Street and Nautilus Street in Jeffreys Bay on December 20 and 21. The festival consists of volleyball, tug-of-war with a tractor, jumping castle and give-aways. Contact Antonn Stander at 079 064 3381.

December 20: Juan Boucher

Juan Boucher and Arno Jordaan will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Thursday, December 20. Tickets cost R80 per person and are available at Quicknet. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 21 and 22: Beach Touchies

Beach Touchies will be held at the Jeffreys Bay Main Beach on December 21 and 22. Contact Ben Ruiters at 073 682 5212.

December 21: Carols by Candlelight

Enjoy Carols by Candlelight at the Amphitheatre at the Jeffreys Bay Main Beach on December 21. Contact Elske Taljaard at 081 712 2967.

December 21: PHFAT

PHFAT will take to the stage at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Friday, December 21. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 21: Common & Class Comedy

Centrestage has paired superb entertainers Ian von Memerty and Gino Fabbri in an hilarious new show – Common & Class Comedy. The two together are genius, generating music, madness and heaps of belly-laughter. They will perform at St Francis Links at 20:00 on Friday, December 21. Bookings are essential. Tickets cost R160 per person. Contact 042 200 4500 or info@stfrancislinks.com.

December 22: Wine Festival

A wine festival will take place at the Seekoeirivier in Paradise Beach on December 22. Contact Marlize van Niekerk at 082 560 5606.

December 22: Chris Chameleon

Chris Chameleon will perform in Kat & Wolf at Potter’s Place at 18 Oosterland Street, Jeffreys Bay at 20:30 on Saturday, December 22. Tickets cost R130 person. Contact 042 293 0398.

December 22: Bok van Blerk

Bok van Blerk will take to the stage at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Saturday, December 22. Tickets cost R160 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 22: Auldfield

Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld will entertain music-lovers at St Francis Brewing Co. at 20:30 on Saturday, December 22. Tickets at a cost of R150 per person, are available at www.quicknet.co.za.

December 23: Surf Ski Challenge

The Shark Point Surf Ski Challenge will take place at the beach in Cape St Francis on December 23. Contact Mandy McGregor at 083 2323 2217.

December 23: Touch of Class

Touch of Class, Leah and Willlem Botha will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Sunday, December 23.

Tickets cost R120 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 23: Worship

There will be a Worship Celebration at the amphitheatre at the main beach in Jeffreys Bay on December 23. Contact Wilbur Wright at 082 575 7433.

December 25: Christmas Picnic

A DJ Champ Christmas Picnic will be held at Yellow Wood Park in Hankey on December 25. Contact John Kato at 084 948 5311.

December 25: Picnic

The Skhona Get Together Picnic Party will take place at the Humansdorp Park on December 25. Contact Teboho Julius Thukani at Tebzadjrsa94@gmail.com.

December 26 – January 4: Billy’s Beach

Billy’s Beach, the music festival, will take place in St Francis Drive, from December 26 to January 4. Contact Laureen Payne 072 898 1001.

December 26: Triathlon

The 2018 Triathlon Summer Series will take place at Port St Francis on December 26. Contact Michael Zoetmulder at 083 234 44301.

December 26: Peter Hoven

Peter Hoven and Jacqueline (The Voice) will stage Jack & June at Potter’s Place at 18 Oosterland Street, Jeffreys Bay at 20:30 on Wednesday, December 26. Tickets cost R100 person. Contact 042 293 0398.

December 26: Jack Parow

Jack Parow will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Wednesday, December 26. Tickets cost R160 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 26: Watershed

Wathershed – one of SA’s leading acoustic rock groups with a string of platinum and gold albums and awards to its name – will perform at St Francis Links on Thursday, December 27. Bookings are essential. Tickets cost R180 per person. Contact 042 200 4500 or info@stfrancislinks.com.

December 26: USN JBay Touchies

The adrenaline-packed USN JBay Touchies tournament will see 32 teams of eight players each take to the field – or rather beach – on December 26. For information or to enter, contact Christo Botha at 072 238 4463 or send an email to 1Touch@igen.co.za.

December 27: Snotkop

Snotkop will entertain the audience at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Thursday, December 27. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 28: Surf Ski Challenge

The Sport Anderson Surf Ski Challenge will take to the waters at the main beach in St Francis Bay on December 28. Contact Mandy McGregor at 083 232 2217 or secretary@stfrancispaddlingclub.co.za.

December 28: Piet Botha

Piet Botha, in conjunction with Jake Gunn and Jonathan Martin will take to the stage at Potter’s Place at 18 Oosterland Street in Jeffreys Bay at 20:30. Tickets cost R130 per person. Contact 042 293 0398.

December 28 – January 2: The Island

Guardians of Africa presents The Island – a six-day outdoor music festival – at Vlakteplaas in Jeffreys Bay from December 28 to January 2. Tickets are available at www.quicknet.co.za.

December 28: Jeremy Loop

Jeremy Loop will take to the stage at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Friday, December 28. Tickets cost R160 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 29: Chunda Munki

Chunda Munki will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Saturday, December 29. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 30: Parlotones

The Parlotones will perform at Mentorskraal in Jeffreys Bay at 20:00 on Sunday, December 30. Tickets cost R180 per person. Bookings at www.quicknet.co.za are essential.

December 30: Theuns Jordaan

Theuns Jordaan will perform at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Sunday, December 30. Tickets cost R160 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

December 30: Marina Mile

The annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, will take place at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay on December 30. This year’s event includes the Marina Mile, the Marina Double Mile, the Marina Half Mille and the Marina Bank-to-Bank. Entries at www.zsports.co.za.

December 31: Die Heuwels Fantasties

Die Heuwels Fantasties will take to the stage at Jolly Dolphin in Da Gama Road on Monday, December 31. Tickets cost R350 per person and are available at Computicket. Contact Eben at 072 428 2611.

January 2: Jesse Clegg

Well-known South African singer, Jesse Clegg, will perform at St Francis Brewing Co. at 21:00 on Wednesday, January 2019. Tickets cost R200 per person and are available at www.quicknet.co.za.

January 3: ABBA

ABBA mania is in the air once more as Centrestage brings its perennial favourite feel-good tribute to the super swinging Swedes from Stockholm to St Francis Links

at 20:30 on January 3, 2019. Tickets cost R200 per person. For more information, contact 042 200 4500 or send an email to info@stfrancislinks.com.

January 14 – 16: Circus

The McLaren International Circus will entertain locals and visitors at the open ground on the corner of St Francis Street and Nautilus Street from January 14 to 16. Contact Karl Hildebrandt at 079 519 2444

Source: Kouga Express

