The JBay Winterfest programme

Corona Open JBay: July 12 – 23

Some of the World’s to surfers, including local surfer Dale Staples, will battle it out for top honours at the annual Corona Open JBay at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay from July 12 – 23.

Cold Water Swim Classic: July 16

Join top South African and local open water swimmers for the fifth Cold Water Swim Classic at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay at 09:30 on July 16. Presented by Nicholas Melck, the icy event – consisting of a Mile, Double Mile and Triple Mile swim – has become one of the core events on the JBay Winerfest calendar.

Oakley X-Over: July 20 – 21

The Oakley X-Over kicks off on July 20. First on the programme is the 15km mountain bike event that will pedal off at Fountains Mall in Jeffreys Bay at 12:00. The Friday will see the start of the fiercely-contested surf event at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay.

The first heat will hit the water at 08:00. The athletes will then head over to the St Francis Links Golf Course for their nine-hole tournament before the points are tallied to determine the overall winner.

JBay Loggers Classic: July 21 – 22

International and local fin sliders are set to take to the clean walls of Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay at the inaugural JBay Loggers Classic 2017 on the weekend of July 21 to 22.

Presented by Vodacom 4U, this unique surf-lifestyle event is hosted by the single fin slinging crew of Loggers Union. The contest starts at 08:00.

Endurade JBay X Trail Run: July 21 – 23

Athletes can put their endurance to the test at the annual Endurade JBayX two-day/ three-stage trail run this month. Sponsored by Nutritech, the unique Endurade JBayX entails three individual 20km trail runs – with all three runs starting 12 hours apart.

Covering a total distance oof 60km, the event will test the mettle and endurance of all participants. The first 20km run starts at 07:00 on July 21.

There will also be a 10km and 5km trail run at 09:00 and 10:00 respectively on July 23. All the trail runs will start and finish at the Winterfest Hub at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay.

Kite Festival: July 21 – 22

Bright pink bears, big-pawed frogs, friendly whales and big-eyed octopuses are set to colour the sky at Lower Point heading towards Kabeljous on July 21 and 22.

JBay Windfarm MTB Classic: July 22

The fifth edition of the JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic will peddle off at Kabeljous on July 22. Featuring a 25km fun ride, 50km marathon and 85km ultra-marathon, the event caters for mountain bikes of all fitness levels.

Registration will be at the Kabeljous Lagoon parking area at 06:00 on July 22. Racing starts at 08:00 and the prize-giving is at 13:00.

Skins Fishing Competition: July 22

Anglers can reel in thousands of Rands at this year’s JBay Winterfest Fishing Skins 2017 competition that is set to take place from the Gap at Kabeljous to Kitchen Windows Restaurant from 07:00 to 13:00 on July 22.

Funduro: July 22

Enjoy high-speed, adrenalin-packed action at the fourth JBay Winterfest Funduro hosted by Slake Adventures at Mondplaas from 09:00 on July 22.

This off-road motorbike fun day is aimed at riders of all levels and age, and consists of three categories: kiddies, intermediate and pro-loops.

More information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com