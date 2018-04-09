Breaking News
Public meetings about the budget and IDP to be held
The JBay Winterfest Funduro
Maimane confronts ‘puppet’ allegations head on
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis
Children used as shields in Gaza protest
Property of the week – Marina Martinique plot with a view
Handyman retires after 45 years
Google leads the world in digital and mobile ad revenue
Renewable energy deals signed in South Africa
Pro-poor draft budget adopted by Kouga
You are here:  /   /   / 
JBay Winterfest
The JBay Winterfest Funduro

The Funduro ride during the JBay Winterfest is always one of the most popular and well-attended events of the whole festival.

This year will be the fifth year of the Funduro, and once again it will be brought to you by Slake Adventures.

The Funduro is an offroad motorbike fun day aimed at riders of all levels and age and consists of Kiddies, Intermediate and Pro Loops.

The Pro Loop is 15km long and consists of a mixture of flowing and technical terrain whereas the other loops only cater with flowing terrain for beginners and intermediate riders.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive