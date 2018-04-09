The JBay Winterfest Funduro

The Funduro ride during the JBay Winterfest is always one of the most popular and well-attended events of the whole festival.

This year will be the fifth year of the Funduro, and once again it will be brought to you by Slake Adventures.

The Funduro is an offroad motorbike fun day aimed at riders of all levels and age and consists of Kiddies, Intermediate and Pro Loops.

The Pro Loop is 15km long and consists of a mixture of flowing and technical terrain whereas the other loops only cater with flowing terrain for beginners and intermediate riders.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

