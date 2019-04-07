The first principal of Jeffreys Bay Primary School

Johanna Buys was appointed as the first Principal and sole educator of Jeffreys Bay Primary School by the Department of Education from 1919 to 1930.

The initial number of learners was 10, which grew to 25 in 1930 and close to 800 in 2019.

Buys was a competent teacher with a beautiful singing voice. With her encouragement, the learners were very creative. They collected shells for exhibitions and even made calendars from the shells.

As the original school building still exists and has been declared a heritage site, it was previously utilised as the school library. Today the building serves as a clothes bank for the school.

Jeffreys Bay Primary School is celebrating its 100 year centenary in 2019.

