Jeffreys Bay
The first day of school in 2018
Children from all over Kouga went back to school yesterday, with a new school – Kings College in Jeffreys Bay – opening its doors for the first time ever.
There are still significant challenges at the Jeffreys Bay High School which is concerning as 2018 is the first year Matric will be offered at the school.
Generally there was a lot of excitement and happiness amongst students that the new school year had begun.
Tehillah Meyer started Grade 4 this year
Luka and Kirah Joubert – from grade R and Grade 1 to Grade 7 and Grade 8 high school
Leah and Andre Saunders are always happy to see the start of the new school year
Ezétje Greeff and Tiaan Dorfling joined the staff at Nico Malan High School
It was all smiles at Jeffreys Bay Primary School at the start of the new year
New friends being made in Grade One at Jeffreys Bay Primary
