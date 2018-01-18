The first day of school in 2018

Children from all over Kouga went back to school yesterday, with a new school – Kings College in Jeffreys Bay – opening its doors for the first time ever.

There are still significant challenges at the Jeffreys Bay High School which is concerning as 2018 is the first year Matric will be offered at the school.

Generally there was a lot of excitement and happiness amongst students that the new school year had begun.

