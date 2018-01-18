Breaking News
The first day of school in 2018
Jeffreys Bay
Children from all over Kouga went back to school yesterday, with a new school – Kings College in Jeffreys Bay – opening its doors for the first time ever.

There are still significant challenges at the Jeffreys Bay High School which is concerning as 2018 is the first year Matric will be offered at the school.

Generally there was a lot of excitement and happiness amongst students that the new school year had begun.

Tehillah Meyer started Grade 4 this year

Luka and Kirah Joubert – from grade R and Grade 1 to Grade 7 and Grade 8 high school

Leah and Andre Saunders are always happy to see the start of the new school year

Ezétje Greeff and Tiaan Dorfling joined the staff at Nico Malan High School

It was all smiles at Jeffreys Bay Primary School at the start of the new year

New friends being made in Grade One at Jeffreys Bay Primary

