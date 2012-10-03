The 2017/18 Budget has the following impacts:

- New 45% tax rate for those earning more than R1.5 million per annum (around 100 000 taxpayers are affected)
- Dividend withholding tax increased from 15% to 20%
- No increases in VAT or Capital Gains Tax
- No new allocation for nuclear
- Budget deficit to decline from 3.4% in 2016/17 to 3.1% in 2017/18
- For the first time since 2010, tax revenue growth did not match economic growth
Tax changes
- Tax on dividends increase from 15% to 20%
- Taxes on fuel to rise by 39c a litre. (Fuel levy +30c and RAF levy +9c)
- Total fuel levy on petrol will amount to 36% of pump price
- Total fuel levy on diesel will amount 40.2% of pump price
- Properties sold for less than R900 000 will not pay estate duties (2016: from R750 000)
- Sugar tax: Will be implemented once parliament passes legislation
- Carbon tax: Revised legislation will be published mid-2017 for public consultation
- Zero-rating of VAT on fuel to be removed from 2018/19 financial year
- Duties on malt beer rises by 9% or 12c to R1.47 per 340ml can
- Duty on unfortified wine rises by 8.8% or 30c to R3.61 per liter
- Duty on fortified wine rises by 6.1% or 35c to R6.17 per liter
- Duty on sparkling wine rises by 8.8% or 93c to R11.46 per liter
- Duties on ciders and alcoholic fruit beverages rise by 9% or 12c to R1.47 per 340ml can
- Duty on spirits rises by 8.5% or R4.43 to R56.50 per 750ml bottle
- Duty on cigarettes rise by 8% or R1.06 to R14.30 a packet of 20s
- Duty on cigars rise by 9.5% or R6.58 to R75.86 per 23g
Tag budget 2017