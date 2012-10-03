Temporary measure for garden refuse at St Francis Bay

THE Kouga Council will be creating temporary drop-off sites for garden refuse at St Francis Bay.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said plans to create a drop-off site along Tarragona Road on erf 3143, as proposed by the previous Council, had failed to meet the requirements of the Department of Environmental Affairs.

“This process now has to start again to identify a site and do a full Environmental Impact Assessment,” she said.

As an interim measure two skips will be placed at the municipal yard next to the Fire Station and along Tarragona Road opposite Sea Vista respectively.

“Only garden refuse in black bags may be dropped off by home-owners into these skips,” she said. “We ask that everyone please respect this arrangement. If not, we will be forced to remove the skips.”