Tehilla wins gold at the PE dance festival

Jeffreys Bay dancer Tehilla Meyer was crowned the winner of the 9-10 year ballet section at the recent PE dance festival, an event that started back in 1983.

This year’s festival has attracted around 900 dancers from all age groups and dance genres, not only from PE but as far as George, Knysna and Grahamstown. It took place at the Savoy Theater in Port Elizabeth.

The festival showcases modern, hip-hop, tap, ballet and National Dances, including solos, duets and group dances. Dancers aged 5 – 19 years and over, compete in their respective age groups.

The ballet section was adjudicated by Janet Lindup, a former Cape Town City Ballet principal dancer who during her illustrious career performed and won awards internationally. She is now an examiner and adjudicator for many dance organisations and ballet schools across SA.

Tehilla participated in the ballet section in her age group 9-10 years.

She performed 3 dances for which she received the following marks:

Classical Solo 98%, Demi-character solo 95% and Free movement solo 98%

Janet Lindup commented on her remarkable talent and said she will be following her career as she has the makings of a professional ballerina.

At the prize giving ceremony on Tuesday 29 August, Tehilla was crowned the winner of the 9-10 year ballet section.

She also received the award for the most promising Junior dancer at the Festival.

This is quite a remarkable achievement as this award has never been won by a 9 year old, but is usually awarded to an older dancer.

Tehilla has been doing ballet since the age of 3 with teacher Robyn D’Arcy. In the weeks leading up to the dance festival she trained for up to 3 hours a day.

Despite the long hours, she loves every moment and sometimes still dances around the house in the evening.

At the end of October Robyn D’Arcy’s Dance Studio will be performing the Big Friendly Giant (BFG), based on the book by Roald Dahl.

Tehilla will be dancing the role of Sophie – the little girl who is kidnapped by and befriends the big friendly giant.

