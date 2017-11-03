Breaking News
Teenagers arrested in Storms River for house robbery
Justice for Jayde as Panayiotou is found guilty
Help needed for Lungiso matrics
3,5 million travellers visit South Africa
Is Zuma’s nuclear gamble still in play?
Kouga is in a water crises
Photo of the day – Supertubes
Rise in armed robberies in Jeffreys Bay
Western Cape tourists urged to save water
Can Jordy Smith still win the World Title?
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Teenagers arrested in Storms River for house robbery

The South African Police have arrested three boys aged between 10 and 14 years in Robbehoek, Storms River for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police seized a 7.65 pistol, a shotgun and a hunting rifle with a total of 78 rounds of ammunition.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the firearms were stolen during a housebreaking at a farm in Woodlands, Tsitsikamma.

The three youths were also linked to two other housebreaking and theft cases and were later released into the care of their parents.

They will meet with a probation officer on Tuesday, 7 November 2017 and will appear in court thereafter.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive