Teenagers arrested in Storms River for house robbery

The South African Police have arrested three boys aged between 10 and 14 years in Robbehoek, Storms River for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police seized a 7.65 pistol, a shotgun and a hunting rifle with a total of 78 rounds of ammunition.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the firearms were stolen during a housebreaking at a farm in Woodlands, Tsitsikamma.

The three youths were also linked to two other housebreaking and theft cases and were later released into the care of their parents.

They will meet with a probation officer on Tuesday, 7 November 2017 and will appear in court thereafter.

