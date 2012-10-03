Teenager drowns at Aston Bay lagoon

A beautiful day at the beach ended in tragedy for a teenager from Port Elizabeth who drowned in the Aston Bay lagoon yesterday morning.

Jeffreys Bay lifeguards joined the NSRI around 9 am yesterday morning after a drowning in progress was reported in the Aston bay lagoon.

According to eye witnesses, the 16 year old youngster was playing with friends in the lagoon when he slipped into deeper water and despite grabbing onto a friend, ended up going underwater.

Six NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue swimmers and two Kouga Municipal lifeguards formed a sweeping line and conducted free dive searches until the body of the teenager was located and recovered.

Paramedics declared the teenager deceased and the body has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.

Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen extended her condolences to the family of the deceased and urged water users to take care when swimming in the lagoon and the ocean where currents can quickly sweep unsuspecting swimmers out to sea.

“This is a real tragedy and our hearts go out to the family whose child drowned today,” added Van Lingen.