Teenager attacked by shark in Plettenberg Bay

A surfer was bitten by a shark late yesterday afternoon at The Waves, a popular surf spot at Keurbooms, Plettenberg Bay.

The NSRI said that when they arrived at the beach, the 14 year old Port Elizabeth male teenager was already out of the water.

He had bite marks and bite lacerations to his right calf sustained from a shark bite while surfing.

He was treated by NSRI medics and by paramedics on the scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.

The teenager was on his surfboard out at the backline, together with two other surfers, when the attack occurred.

He turned to catch a wave when he saw a fin approaching him; he felt a bump and then a bite on his right calf.

He caught a wave to the beach where he was met by his dad, who had witnessed the incident, and by bystanders who rendered assistance while raising the alarm.

Shark researchers will investigate to determine the species and size of the shark but initial indications lean towards the bite being made by a Great White Shark of approximately 2 meters length but this has not yet been confirmed.

It has also been reported that a surfer was attacked by a shark near the fabled Trestles surf break in America.

There were sightings of Great Whites off the coast of Oceanside, San Diego, earlier this week; just a short drive south of Churches.