Taxi violence erupts in Jeffreys Bay

Two suspects were arrested following the taxi violence that erupted in Ocean View on Tuesday.

The men, aged 26 and 45 respectively, were arrested on charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

According to police spokesperson Gerda Swart, members of the Jeffreys Bay Police Station acted swiftly after receiving a complaint of fighting at the taxi rank in Ocean View at approximately 08:30 yesterday morning.

“It is alleged that two groups assaulted one another and shots were fired by community members. Police intervened and the groups were dispersed,” says Swart.

“No fatalities were reported, but three males were taken to hospital for medical attention.”

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig. John Lebok, commended the members for nipping the taxi fighting in the bud.

“Police will not tolerate any fighting and violence at the taxi ranks. Taxi owners and drivers must find an amicable way to resolve their matters and break the cycle of violence,” says Lebok.

Kouga Social Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson says, “The Kouga Council can confirm that the violence and mayhem at Ocean View on Tuesday morning was linked to conflict between two taxi associations. We would like to thank the police for restoring peace.

“The municipality has been in discussion with taxi associations so as to help resolve the conflict.

The Traffic Department will also be staging more road blocks in order to clamp down on taxis that do not comply with the law.

We would like to appeal to taxi associations not to resort to violence, especially when innocent bystanders and commuters could be hurt.”

Source: Kouga Express