Taxi operators and drunk drivers targeted in road block

THE Kouga Traffic Department has warned motorists that there will be zero tolerance for drunken driving this summer season.

Kouga Community Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said five drivers were arrested this past week for driving under the influence and had to spend the night in jail.

“We cannot compromise when it comes to keeping road-users safe. When you drink and drive, you not only endanger yourself and passengers in your vehicle, you also put the health and safety of every other innocent road-user in danger,” he said.

He said all the arrests were made at road blocks.

“Our Traffic team will be holding regular road blocks over the next few weeks to help keep everyone safe this summer season.

“With the number of vehicles on Kouga’s roads expected to triple or more over the next few weeks, we have also appointed eight extra Traffic officers for the season,” he said.

The Kouga Traffic Department further partnered with their provincial counterparts and the South African Police Service (SAPS) last week to clamp down on illegal taxis operating in the area.

According to Benson, a total of 101 vehicles were stopped and 47 fines, totalling R48 850, were issued.

“Thirteen taxis were operating without the required permits,” he said.

“Six warrants of arrests were further executed, with five offenders opting to pay their fines and one arrest made.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

