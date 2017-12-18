Take care along the coast warns NSRI

Sea Rescue have urged that the public be aware of the Spring Tides around the coast which will affect bathers, anglers, paddlers, sail boarders and boaters, along the coast with bathers and shoreline anglers most at risk.

The NSRI are urging extreme public caution around the coast with the new moon spring tide peaking today Monday the 18th December.

Swim only at beaches where lifeguards are on duty and obey the safety instructions of the lifeguards and only swim within the safe swimming zones lifeguards mark (using their red and yellow flags).

Children should have responsible adult supervision around water.

Anglers fishing along the shoreline, particularly along rocks on the shoreline, are at greatest risk during the Spring Tide where incoming waves during the high tides are bigger than normal.

Anglers should not turn their back to the sea and should be vigilant and cautious of the wave action at all times while fishing.

The next Spring Tide is the Full Moon Spring Tide on 02 January.