Take care along the coast due to full moon spring tide

The NSRI are urging caution around the coastline between now and the later part of the coming week due to the Full Moon Spring Tide that peaks at full moon this morning (21st January 2019).

Full Moon Spring Tide brings the higher than normal high tide and lower than normal low tide during the twice daily high tide and the twice daily low tide and caution is advised.

Only swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim at beaches in the safe demarcated swimming zones posted by lifeguards using their red and yellow flags.

Surfers in Jeffreys Bay have been enjoying the effects of the big waves and World Championship Tour campaigner and former winner of the JBay Open, Jordy Smith has been in town and ripping Supertubes.

The photo is of Jordy Smith and was captured by Robbie Irlam

