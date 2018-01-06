Swimmers make a splash at Marina Mile

Beautiful weather, warm water and hundreds of swimmers all keen to take on the canals of Marina Martinique lead to a great atmosphere at the 2017 Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck.

From the youngsters attempting the bank to bank swim to the speed merchants racing to win the title of being champion of the Mile, the event once again proved why its one of the most popular on the Jeffreys Bay holiday season programme.

The Double Mile was the first race of the day and Henre Louw put the hammer down from the start and made his intention clear that he was going to defend the title he won in the 2016 Double Mile.

The Pretoria based dominated from start to finish, winning in a time of 37:52, with Adriaan Bouwer and Dennis de Villiers finishing 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Local swimmer Amica de Jager won the women’s Double Mile from Tasneen Ebrahim and Jessica Booth.

The swimmers had enough time to rest before the main event – The Marina Mile – took place, with the bank to bank swim and the half mile offering serious challenges to the youngsters who are coming through the open water swimming ranks.

Henre Louw capped a fine day of swimming by winning the Men’s Mile, with Amica de Jager also successfully defending her title in the Women’s Mile.

“Conditions were really awesome and that lead to some spectacular racing in the Mile with both Henre and Amica dominating their races,” said Mike Zoetmulder, the organiser of the Marina Mile.

“Marina Martinique is a world class open water swim venue and the Mile has long established itself as a bucket list event for most swimmers,” added Zoetmulder.

Full results of the 2017 Marina Mile can be found at Marina Mile results

Some of South Africa’s top swimmers will once again race in Marina Martinique tomorrow (Sunday 7 January) as Round 3 of the Swim Series takes to the water.

The series, one of the few Swim South Africa sanctioned open water swim events in the country, offers swimmers the opportunity to attain SA national qualifying times.

The South African Open Water Swim Champs will be held at Marina Martiniqiue in March this year.

Sunday’s event starts with the 10 km and 5 km events at 9 am, followed by the 500 m and 1 km at 9.10 am and the 3 km at 11 am.

Online entries can still be done today via www.zsports.co.za, while late entries will be accepted up to half an hour before the start of each race tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

