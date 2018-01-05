Swimmer drowns at St Francis Bay – nine rescued

At lunchtime yesterday (4 January 2018) Emergency Services received reports of multiple people in trouble off Anne Avenue Beach in St Francis Bay.

NSRI rescue swimmers raced to the beach to join Kouga Municipal lifeguards and local surfers, who were already in the ocean attempting to rescue nine people at Anne Avenue Beach (an unprotected beach not patrolled by lifeguards) who had been swept out to sea by rip currents.

The Kouga lifeguards confirmed that they had nine swimmers in danger and with a surfer assisting, they continued towards the beach.

It was then confirmed that one person remained unaccounted for, a 28 year old man believed be from Humansdorp.

The NSRI , a Private fixed wing aircraft, a Police helicopter, a K-9 Search and Rescue team together with a Police Dive Unit joined in the ongoing search operation.

Despite an extensive search, no sign of the missing man has been found.

The Police will continue an ongoing search and recovery operation this morning.

The NSRI commended the Kouga lifeguards and the two surfers who rescued the swimmers from the water and also thanked the private plane that assisted in the ongoing search for one man who remains missing.

