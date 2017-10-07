Swim for Rivers athletes to take on Eastern Cape rivers

An open water swim which aims to heighten awareness around the state of our country’s rivers and the urgent need to restore them will start at the Kromme River next week.

The Swim for Rivers event also strives to creates awareness amongst youth, of their own power to restore river health and to be water wise.

A small group of athletes are attempting to swim major rivers in each of South Africa’s nine provinces.

The 2017 swim – set to take place in the Eastern Cape from 14 – 21 October – will be the fourth event of the extreme swimming challenge that was launched by Cape Town-based swimmer Andrew Chin in 2015.

During the Eastern Cape Swim, Chin will be joined by East London open-water swimmers Mandy Uys, Joy Roach and Sean Murray.

Over a period of a week, these athletes will swim 10km a day, in seven of the estuaries in the Eastern Cape namely Kromme, Gamtoos, Sundays, Bushmans/Kowie, Keiskamma and Gonubie/Kei.

The swimmers will set off from the mouth of the Kromme Rivier in St Francis Bay on Saturday 14 October at 08h30, and will complete their final 2017 swim at the mouth of the Nahoon River in East London on Saturday 21 October.

The swimmers would like to encourage anyone who would like to show their support for this initiative to join them at the start or finish venue to wish them well.

Along the way, they will be meeting with communities and local schools – some of which are participating in the WESSA’s Eco-Schools programme – to engage with them about the importance of rivers, how they function, and the role that everyone needs to play in looking after these precious natural resources.

They will demonstrate the use of miniSASS as a citizen science river health monitoring tool, and demonstrate the key elements of the NSRI’s Waterwise water safety programme.

They will be presenting each school with WESSA’s river-themed educational resources andAqua4Life water purification devices. This year’s swim is also supported by Hippo Rollers whose rolling water barrel products will be demonstrated along the way.

The athletes expect to be faced by several challenges along the way, such as sewerage overflows and general pollution of river water by, among other, fertilizers and general run off which is also a big contributor to the deteriorating state of these rivers.

