Swift arrest for Hankey farm attack

The family involved in the Hankey farm attack that took place on 23 march have thanked the South African Police for the swift arrest made in the case.

“On Wednesday the Police arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the Nketlana Location, a few kilometres from the Lesotho border,” said police spokesperson, Col Priscilla Naidu.

“Some of the property taken during the farm attack was also recovered.”

She said that the suspect will appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on today on four charges of attempted murder, rape, illegal possession of a firearm, robbery with aggravated circumstances, theft and indecent assault.

“It is alleged that on 23 March, the 44-year-old victim and her children were attacked in their house by a gun wielding suspect. During the ordeal, the woman was shot and money was withdrawn from an ATM,” Col Naidu said.

“During the course of the investigation, several ‘persons of interest’ were questioned, but later released.”

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the team for their excellent investigation and relentless pursuit of the suspect.

