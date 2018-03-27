Suspect arrested for brutal farm attack in Hankey

The South African Police have arrested a suspect for the farm attack that took place just outside Hankey in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Sunday, 25 March 2018 at about 22:30, a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Hankey and linked to the attack.

The suspect gained entry into the house after firing several shots through a glass door wounding a 44-year-old female in the process.

The suspect took the female in her vehicle to an ATM in town (Hankey) to withdraw cash. Whilst the suspect was busy withdrawing cash, the victim managed to drive off with her car to another farm in the area and police were alerted.

The suspect will appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court today, 27 March 2018 on charges of house robbery, attempted murder, rape, pointing of firearm, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and abduction.

More charges could be added.

