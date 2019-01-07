Surfers Announced For 2019 Cell C Goodwave Surf Contest

The event organisers of the 2019 Cell C Goodwave have announced the invited surfers for the upcoming tournament. The one-year waiting period for this contest officially starts on Monday 21 January 2019.

The Cell C Goodwave is supported by Oakley and Bilt Surfboards, and the event will be hosted by California Dreaming.

The contest is a one-day event, with four-man heats and a sudden-death format of high performance surfing. It will be run on one of the best surfing days of the year at New Pier, with the call being made by contest director Jason Ribbink, along with surf forecasting guru Spike from Wavescape.

“It has been a challenge to find the right day to surf this event,” said Ribbink, referring to the fact that the contest didn’t run in 2018. “We are determined and confident however that we will get an excellent day of surf at the New Pier in the first quarter of 2019.”

As a direct result of the competition not running, there has been an increase in the event prize-pool, with the first prize now up to R150k

Prize allocation:

1st – R150k

2nd – R50k

3rd – R20k

4th – R10k

Lee Wolins Award R10k

The invitees, in no particular order:

1. Brandon Jackson

2. Matt McGillivray

3. Dale Staples

4. Shane Sykes

5. Mikey February

6. Josh Redman

7. Jason Ribbink

8. Dan Redman

9. Slade Prestwich

10. Beyrick De Vries

11. Dylan Lightfoot

12. Chad Du Toit

13. Damien Fahrenfort

14. Brendon Gibbens

15. Adin Masencamp

16. Davey Van Zyl

17. Greg Emslie

18. Matt Bromley

19. Benji Brand

20. Chris Leppan

21. Steven Sawyer

22. Twiggy Baker

23. Davey Weare

24. Sponsor Wildcard

Alternates, in no particular order:

Shaun Joubert, Richard Kidd, Shaun Payne, Frankie Oberholzer, Simon Fish, Jordy Maree, Chris Frolich, Blaine Wood, Allan Johns, Gary Van Weirengen, Mike Frew, Ryan Payne, Simon Nicholson, Ford Van Jaarsveldt, Brendan O’Connor, Warwick Wright, Robbie Schofield, Gavin Roberts, York Van Jaarsveldt, Sean Holmes,, Paul Canning, Eli Beukes, Luke Slijpen, Max Elkington, Bryce Du Preez, Mitch du Preez, James Ribbink, Koby Oberholzer, Karl Steen, Angelo Faulkner, Joshe Faulkner, Jake Elkington, Manoa Robb, Michael Monk.

