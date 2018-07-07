Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Surfer rescues young swimmer at Kabeljous beach in Jeffreys Bay

A 14-year-old boy who was swept out to sea by rip currents at Kabeljous Beach was rescued by a surfer who spotted him.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty controller Ernie Schmidt said by the time their duty crew arrived at the scene the boy had already been rescued, but had suffered minor injuries.

“The teenager suffered only some scratches to his leg, and he otherwise was not injured. He was taken into the care of his brother and no further assistance was required,” Schmidt said.

The NSRI has commended the surfer who rescued the boy. Schmidt said the surfer had already left by the time they arrived on the scene.

