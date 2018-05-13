Surfer bumped off surfboard at Nahoon Reef

An East London surfer escaped with minor injuries after being bumped off his board by a shark at Nahoon Reef yesterday (12 May 2018).

Both Nahoon and Eastern Beach were closed as a precaution and a junior surfing event was cancelled due to safety concerns following the incident.

Allan Zealand from the Buffalo City Municipality said that according to procedure, they close the beach for public safety because the shark might roam around for some time before it moves on.

According to reports, the surfer was paddling just past Pinnacle, when he was launched almost a metre in the air.

Luckily his board took the brunt of the damage from the impact, with the surfer receiving just a few minor cuts on his right side.

There were a number of other surfers in the water at the time of the incident.

