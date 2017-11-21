Surf Ranch Announced as 2018 World Championship Tour Venue

The World Surf League (WSL) has to announced that the inland Surf Ranch Facility in Lemoore, Central California will form part of the 2018 Championship Tour.

“Based on the results of our test event this year and the feedback from surfers training at the facility throughout the season, next September’s event has the potential to be something special for both surfers and fans,” Sophie Goldschmidt, WSL CEO, said.

“We’re only scratching the surface of how this technology can be applied and it is completely game-changing for the sport.”

“It’s incredible what has developed at Surf Ranch over the past year and California’s Central Valley now boasts a world-class wave,” Kieren Perrow, WSL Commissioner, said.

“This technology, and its ability to deliver high-quality waves at any location in the world, opens so many possibilities for how we can complement and evolve the competitive experience.”

Since coming online in December 2015, the Surf Ranch has undergone constant refinement and evolution of its technology.

A test event this year in September delivered very positive results in terms of competitive experience and the overwhelmingly supportive feedback from surfers training there throughout the season has encouraged the WSL to pursue an event at the facility in 2018.

“The experience of competing at Surf Ranch is pretty extraordinary,” Adrian Buchan, CT competitor and athlete representative, said.

“What the team have created is hard to fathom at first – a perfect, 300-metre-long, bi-directional wave in the middle of rural California.

I have no doubt that both the quality of the wave and the experience is befitting of hosting a world-class CT event.

The Ocean will always be our home, but as we grow, having the opportunity to showcase and share the stoke of surfing to new audiences and schedule with pinpoint accuracy the huge match-ups and drama of the WSL is really exciting.”

Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay also forms part of the Championship Tour event, with this year’s rendition of the Corona JBay Open being regarded as one of the best events of all time.

